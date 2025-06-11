FPJ Exclusive: ‘Old Mumbai Locals Can’t Be Fixed, Need Replacement’ Warns Ex-Railway Top Official

Ex-Railway Top Official Shudhanshu Mani |

In the wake of the tragic mishap near Mumbra station, where 13 passengers fell from moving local trains, concerns over safety and infrastructure in Mumbai’s suburban railway system have been reignited. Following the incident on Monday, the Railway Board announced that all rakes in service on the Mumbai suburban network will be redesigned, and door closure facilities will be provided in these rakes. However, Shudhanshu Mani, former General Manager of Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF) — the hub for manufacturing suburban rakes — shared a different perspective.

Speaking exclusively to Kamal Mishra, Editor – Infra & Transport at the Free Press Journal, Mani emphasized the urgency of deploying modern, purpose-built rakes and questioned the feasibility of retrofitting safety mechanisms into the existing system.

Excerpts from the Interview

Question: The Railway Board has announced retro -fitment of automatic doors in Mumbai’s existing suburban trains. Is this a feasible move?

Shudhanshu Mani: No, retro- fitment of automatic doors in existing suburban rakes is not a workable prposition. It would require not just doors but also gangways for emergency evacuation and air-conditioning. Executing all this in railway periodical overhaul workshops would be extremely cumbersome. Instead, what must be expedited is the introduction of new air-conditioned EMUs with gangways and automatic doors — these are modern, safer, and better suited for Mumbai’s commuter load.

Question: Do you believe the gap between the two tracks at the accident site was adequate ?

Shudhanshu Mani: Although I cannot make a direct comment on that specific location, based on my informed opinion and railway norms, it has to be — and it must be. The standards are very clear.

Question: Is it possible for passengers of a down train to collide with those of an up train?

Shudhanshu Mani: Yes, but only under extreme conditions. This can happen when passengers on both trains are precariously hanging out, and particularly if one or more of them is carrying a bulky backpack. The combination creates a high-risk situation.

Question: If such a collision happens, who is to be held responsible?

Shudhanshu Mani: This is a deeply rooted socio-economic issue. Assigning blame to the commuters — who often travel hanging at the door due to lack of space — is insensitive. Long-term solutions must come from Indian Railways, potentially in coordination with state and city authorities. These include adding more EMU rakes (local trains) with higher frequency, modifying signalling systems to permit reduced headway with trains of more coaches and introducing air-conditioned trains with automatic doors. In addition, decentralising commercial hubs in Mumbai and staggering office timings can be critical steps to ease peak-hour pressure. Expediting the construction and commissioning of parallel Metro lines, along with ensuring fare parity between the Metro and suburban rail systems, is also essential to shift commuter load. Unless some glaring violation or irregularity is found, accountability for incidents lies at the systemic level, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated, long-term planning across departments.

Question: Should the track gap be wider on curves?

Shudhanshu Mani: Standards mandate that the track gap must be adjusted for curvature to ensure safety clearances between trains.

Question: Have you ever encountered a case where passengers of one train collided with those from another?

Shudhanshu Mani : Falling due to brushing against fixed infrastructure like poles is sadly not uncommon. But passengers from one train colliding with those of an oncoming train — that’s extremely rare. It could only occur in cases of extreme overcrowding where people or their belongings (like backpacks) extend dangerously far beyond the door.

Question: What is your opinion on the current seating arrangement in Mumbai’s EMUs (Suburban Trains) ? Do you think the Railways will redesign the seating in local trains, possibly adopting a metro-style layout?

Shudhanshu Mani: Tinkering with seating arrangement may not yield substantial benefits. Even during non-peak hours, existing seating is fully utilized. The focus should be on introducing air-conditioned EMUs with automatic doors and gangways. These provide both safety and comfort. Retro fitment into old rakes is not practical — a full transition to modern EMUs is the only sustainable path forward.