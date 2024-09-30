FPJ Exclusive: No Action Reports On Illegal Sand Ferrying; Sand Mafia Bypasses GPS, Exploits Maha-Khanij System In Mira-Bhayandar, RTI Reveals

Illegal ferrying of sand | FPJ

In a startling revelation, the upper tehsildar office in Mira-Bhayandar has stated that it has not a received a single action taken report (ATR) related to illegal ferrying of sand by vehicles sans Global Positioning System (GPS) in vehicles between January 2023 and July 2024.

This despite the fact that several instances have been reported in which the notorious sand mafia operating in Thane district has been brazenly bypassing the web-based Maha-Khanij system by ferrying various types of minerals on the virtue of invalid royalty receipts and expired electronic transport permits (ETP). The information was sourced out under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by social activist- Av. Krishna Gupta.

Truckers on the behest of the sand mafia also switch off the vehicle tracking system (VTS) to avoid live tracking, route deviation and real-time movement of vehicles, causing multi-crore losses to the state exchequer.

“The sand mafia is conveniently bypassing the Maha-Khanij system on the virtue of manipulated ETP’s which have bogus registration numbers of vehicles which can be restricted only with the GPS locations. GPS devices are rarely checked before issuing the ETP challans for the vehicle. However, the reply by the Additional Tahsildar stating no such report has been received hints at a major scam.” alleged Gupta.

Illegal ferrying of sand |

Illegal ferrying of sandThe state’s revenue and forest department in its order dated 23, February, 2023 had directed all district collectors and divisional commissioners to ensure installation of GPS-devices on vehicles deployed for ferrying minerals till May 2023. The order further stated that the GPS devices should be of standard 140 (AIS-140 IRNSS) certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). After installation, the device should be linked with the Maha-Khanij system through Shaurya Technosoft Pvt.Ltd. The system became operational from 1, May, 2023.

Despite judicial restrictions on sand mining activities, without requisite clearances, it is business as usual for the powerful sand mafia in Thane and Palghar districts, as plundering of natural resources continues unabated in the Ghodbunder creek and other sand rich spots in the Vasai-Virar belt by using barges and boats as thousands of tonnes of sand is being illegally mined to meet the rising demand of the construction industry.