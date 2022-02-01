FPJ EXCLUSIVE: MVA govt not to make suspension of 12 BJP legislators an ego issue as they will be allowed to enter legislature premises

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in bid to avoid the imposition of President’s Rule or tussle between the judiciary and legislature, is not in a mood to take on the BJP-led government at the Centre or challenge the quashing of suspension of 12 BJP legislators by the Supreme Court. Besides, the Shiv Sena-led government does not want to make the suspension an ''ego issue'' while arguing that the apex court has not accepted the unruly behaviour of 12 BJP legislators but it has ruled against the duration of the suspension period.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar has convened a meeting on Wednesday with legislature secretariat to discuss the letter sent by BJP legislator Ashish Shelar on behalf of 12 suspended legislators saying that they are entitled to enter the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and Nagpur citing the revocation of suspension by the apex court.

‘’The legislators will have to be given entry and they can attend various legislative meetings. Even though legislature and judiciary enjoy autonomy under the Constitution, there is a view within the MVA government not to stretch it further as the SC has given its ruling. However, the government will have to move a fresh resolution seeking the revocation of suspension of those 12 legislators to complete the legislative formalities in the upcoming budget session starting from February 28,’’ a senior minister told the Free Press Journal.

He further said the government will not file a review petition challenging the apex court order while pleading for its hearing before the Constitution Bench as legal experts have opined that it will be rejected.

‘’There was another view that the government should write a letter to the President of India seeking his intervention to seek his opinion whether the apex court order revoking the suspension will be applicable to the Parliament and in other state legislatures,’’ said another minister.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:40 PM IST