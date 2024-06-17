FPJ Exclusive: Mumbai Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Mahadev App Promoters Sourabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal

Mahadev App Promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal | Ashish Singh

The Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mahadev App Promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal in the ongoing RS 15,000 Crore Mahadev online betting case. The investigation involves allegations of betting, match-fixing, and hawala operations. Legal proceedings are underway in connection with the case.

According to sources, the LOC was issued after an SIT investigation of the Mumbai police suggested potential irregularities and violations linked to the illegal betting app's operations. The SIT team has accused Chandrakar and Uppal, based in Dubai, of evading investigation and failing to appear before the agency for questioning. The Mahadev Betting platform is suspected of operating frequently in several countries, including Sri Lanka,Pakistan, Australia, London, and Caribbean nations.

During the investigation, the SIT discovered that the Mahadev Online Book Betting app operates as an umbrella syndicate allegedly controlled by Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, and 29 other accused. These individuals are implicated in running numerous subsidiary apps and are suspected of engaging in hawala operations and money laundering through a complex network of Benami bank accounts.

According to the sources,SIT discovered that the www.khiladi.com web portal for betting is a subsidiary of the Mahadev betting app allegedly owned by Saurabh Chandrakar. This app is registered at Abraham de Veerstraat 9, Curacao.

Several interconnected portals, including 11XPlay, 99exch, betbhai, BJ88, CBTF, coexch99, cricbet99, Fairbook247, Fairexchange, Fairplay, Laserbook247, Lotus365, winbuzz, readyanna, and sportsX9, as well as the app, were allegedly operated by different accused promoters. However, they are all are allegedly linked as part of the Chandrakar syndicate.

The SIT also traced the money trail through various pieces of evidence, including online betting transactions, digital wallets, and cryptocurrency, which are currently under scrutiny.

According to sources close to the investigation, as of now, they have not found any direct or indirect evidence of match-fixing. According to reliable sources, among the thirty-two accused associated with this case, several are from other states and currently absconding, including Chandrakar, Uppal, and Subham Soni.

This situation has contributed to the prolonged investigation. The SIT continues to gather all relevant information about the accused and their investments.

Currently, the SIT has arrested two accused in this case: Dixit Kothari (27 years old) and Bollywood actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan, who was named as an accused in the FIR registered by the SIT. Sahil Khan appeared after the issuance of the LOC.

During the investigation, the SIT also uncovered that Sahil Khan is allegedly a promoter of the ICEPORT 247 and The Lion Book apps, both subsidiaries of the Mahadev betting app. This app is primarily promoted by another absconding accused, Dubai-based hotelier and businessman Hitesh Khushalani, in partnership with Bollywood actor Sahil Khan.

Read Also Actor Sahil Khan's Role In Mahadev Betting Case And His Alleged Attempt To Evade Arrest

Hitesh Khushalani is known to function as a frontman for the Mahadev app promoter. On the other hand, Dixit Kothari was allegedly found linked to a subsidiary app of the Mahadev betting app.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued an LOC against both fugitive masterminds last year. In the first month of this year, ED escalated its efforts by issuing a Red Corner Notice(RCN) against Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal through Interpol. Currently, the ED investigation is entangled in extradition legal proceedings.