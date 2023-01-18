FPJ Exclusive: Karachi to Dubai - Where do Dawood Ibrahim's key family members stay?

Underworld don and gangster Dawood Ibrahim | File

Mumbai: Interrogation of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s associate Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit has led investigators to a gold mine of information pertaining to the whereabouts of the designated global terrorist’s family members.

The statements of Dawood’s nephew Alishah Ibrahim Parkar and brother-in-law Saud Yusuf Tungekar shed light on the Kaskar family of seven brothers and five sisters with their children and grandchildren.

Salim Qureshi’s wife Sazia also spilled the beans on several secret visits to Pakistan via Dubai and Riyadh by Pakistan Airlines to attend engagements and weddings of Dawood’s close aide Chhota Shakeel’s daughters.

As per statements recorded with the National Investigation Agency in August 2022, Parkar and Tungekar were directly involved in the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) redevelopment projects bagging lucrative demolition contracts using fear of the underworld to get old tenants evicted. Both claim to be businessmen and in touch with Dawood’s first wife Mahezabin on WhatsApp. However, the SBUT has repeatedly denied any underworld connection.

The eldest of the Dawood siblings, Shabbir Kaskar, was killed in 1983 gang wars with the Pathan gangs. His son Shiraz died in Pakistan due to Covid in 2020, while daughter Shahziya is married to estate agent Mozzam Khan residing at Agripada.

﻿﻿﻿Dawood’s eldest daughter Marukh is married to Pakistani cricketer Javed Miadad’s son Junaid. Another daughter Mehrin is married to Pakistani smuggler Aurangzeb, who is grandson Seth Abid, and the youngest daughter Maziya is yet to be married.

The fugitive gangster’s son Mohin Nawaz is deeply into spiritualism and stays separately from the family. Son Noora Ibrahim and his wife Shafika both died in Pakistan, and his daughter Saba is married to Zahir Mistry in Dubai. His son Sohel is based in Dubai and was arrested in Spain in an illicit weapons case; was extradited to the US and was in jail for seven years before returning to Karachi.

﻿Dawood’s brother ﻿Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar was deported to India in 2003 and is currently in Thane jail. His wife Rezwana is still in Dubai and has three daughters – Hafsa, Zara (married to Spanish citizen Adam) and Aiman. His elder son Rizwan is in Arthur Road jail and younger son Abaan is in Dubai.

Dawood’s other brother ﻿﻿Anees Ibrahim is based in Karachi and handles counterfeit currency and narcotics trafficking for him. He and his wife Tehsin have three daughters and two sons. While Shamim is married and based in Dubai, Yasmin and Aana are married in Pakistan. His son Ibrahim is married to Pakistani girl Qutarulain and Mehran is a bachelor in London.

﻿﻿﻿Mustakin Ibrahim is married to Seema with two daughters. While Seher is married and lives in Lucknow, Ammina is completing her studies in London and practises law in Dubai. His son Owais is married to daughter of Mumbai drug lord Guddu Pathan and Humza is studying in Dubai.

Dawood’s youngest brother ﻿﻿Humayun Ibrahim died in 2016 and is survived by his wife Shahin and daughters Mariya and Samiva, who live in Karachi.

His eldest sister ﻿﻿Saida Hassan Waghle was married to Hassan Miya Waghle. Both are dead and have two daughters, Nazma and Pinky, and two sons, Sajid and Sameer.

Dawood’s sister Haseena Ibrahim Parker was married to Ibrahim Parker and controlled the real estate empire in Mumbai. Her son Danish died in a car accident and another son Alishah is a developer. She has two daughters, too, Kushiya and Umera.

Another sister Zaitun Hamid Antule married Hamid Antule and is wanted by the CBI in the case of gutkha plant set up in Pakistan. Her two sons Sabir and Hussain, with daughter Saida, are in Dubai.

Third sister Farzana Saud Tungekar is married to Saud Tungekar and has two son Junaid and Mohmmad Ali and two daughters Sahila and Erum.

The youngest sister ﻿﻿Mumtaz Rahim Faki is married to Rahim Fali, who is wanted in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout case. She has two sons, Anig and Sami, and daughter Zainab.