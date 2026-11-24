FPJ Exclusive: ED Arrests Lawyer Accused Of Collecting ₹15 Crore From Mahadev Betting Promoter Sourabh Chandrakar To Influence Judges, Lawyers & Central Agencies | File photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Delhi-based lawyer Himanshu Shekhar alias Mohit (43) in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate. According to the central agency, Shekhar acted as an intermediary for key promoter Sourabh Chandrakar, allegedly collecting Rs 15 crore alongside subsequent cash instalments in exchange for assurances to secure relief in criminal cases, resolve INTERPOL proceedings and influence central agency actions for the betting app’s promoters.

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Shekhar was arrested at the ED’s Raipur Zonal Office on November 23 after the Bombay High Court set aside an order of a Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that had rejected the agency’s transit custody plea. He was initially detained in Mumbai on November 21 after being intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while allegedly attempting to flee to Dubai. Although the ED sought seven days of custodial interrogation, the Special Court under the PMLA in Raipur granted the agency his custody until November 28.

According to the ED’s remand application, the agency’s case is based substantially on statements recorded from Mahadev betting kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar, who allegedly identified Shekhar as a person claiming he could secure relief in criminal cases against the promoters by influencing officials and legal proceedings.

In statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA on November 15 and 18, Chandrakar described how Shekhar was introduced to the Mahadev promoters. The sequence, according to his account, began with the ED’s searches in early October 2023 at Qureshi Productions Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based film production company associated with Mahadev partner Vaseem Qureshi. Following the searches, Qureshi and an associate, Harshvardhan, allegedly arranged a meeting in Dubai involving Chandrakar, co-promoter Ravi Uppal, advocate Sumit Kochar and Shekhar.

Chandrakar told the ED that Shekhar was introduced to the promoters as “Sir”. The meeting took place at Villa No. 45 in Jumeirah Pink Beach, Dubai, where Shekhar met Chandrakar, Uppal, Qureshi and Kochar, according to the statement.

At the meeting, Shekhar allegedly assured the promoters that he could manage all criminal proceedings against them and later promised to neutralise pending INTERPOL notices. Chandrakar further alleged that Shekhar received Rs 15 crore in October 2023 and collected several additional cash instalments between December 2023 and March 2024 through hawala operators in Delhi and Mumbai, besides receiving cash in Dubai—claiming that the money was meant for “higher officials in India”.

Chandrakar also alleged that Shekhar claimed to have spoken directly to judges and lawyers, telling the promoters, “Baat ho rakhi hai lawyer and judge sahab se” (I have spoken to the lawyer and the judge). He also referred to certain matters being taken up in court to convince them that arrangements were in place.

In a separate statement recorded on November 18, Chandrakar described how Shekhar allegedly gained the promoters’ confidence by sharing information about Girish Talreja, a bookie and former partner in the betting platform Lotus365.com, who had fallen out with them. According to Chandrakar, after learning that Talreja had travelled to India, he and Uppal tracked his movements from Jaipur to Bhopal and shared his day-to-day whereabouts with Shekhar, who was with them in Dubai at the time.

On the third day, while Talreja was staying at a hotel in Bhopal, Shekhar allegedly told the promoters that he would be arrested that day. Hours later, the ED arrested Talreja. Chandrakar told investigators that the sequence strengthened their belief that Shekhar had access to confidential information about the actions of central investigative agencies. Describing the episode as the “most important work” Shekhar had done for them, Chandrakar added that the lawyer had shared “certain things which were very secret” to win their confidence.

The ED has corroborated parts of Chandrakar’s account with Shekhar’s immigration records, which detail his overseas travel during the period of the alleged Rs 15 crore payment and subsequent instalments. According to the agency, Shekhar travelled from Delhi to Dubai on October 21, 2023, and returned to Mumbai on October 25. He travelled to Dubai again on October 28 and returned on November 3. The agency has also identified seven other overseas trips between December 2023 and March 2024, coinciding with the period during which Chandrakar alleged that the additional cash instalments were paid.

During questioning at the ED’s Mumbai office, Shekhar admitted meeting the promoters at the Dubai villa but maintained that his dealings with them were professional. He claimed to have received Rs 25 lakh from Qureshi and Rs 40 lakh from the promoters through banking channels, denying any other payments. He placed the Dubai meeting on October 3, 2023. However, the agency’s immigration records show that he returned to India on September 12 and did not travel to Dubai again until October 21. The ED has alleged that he failed to explain the alleged Rs 15 crore payment and subsequent cash instalments, was evasive during questioning and refused to sign his statement.

Handwritten Hawala Ledgers Recovered in Delhi

On November 21, the ED searched four premises in Delhi linked to Shekhar under Section 17 of the PMLA, including his residence in Panchsheel Park and the Lajpat Nagar office of his firm, Yesya Media Pvt. Ltd. The agency also searched two other premises. During the search at his residence, officials recovered handwritten notes containing entries that the ED suspects may relate to payment schedules and hawala transactions.

One sheet allegedly contains entries such as “6.5→ Mumbai”, “2→ Mumbai Hawala Raju Bhai”, “5.5 Left”, “2→ Delhi”, “2→ Mumbai” and “Wasem→ 3 Dhirams”.

A second sheet, headed “9 Nov”, contains several entries that the agency suspects may refer to a staggered payment schedule. These include “10 CRORES”, with “5 RAJU” noted underneath, “13/14→15 CRORES”, “15 Nov→35 CRORES” and, under a separate December heading, “14 Dec 15 CRORES”. The sheet also contains the entries “7 60 CRORES January 45 CRORES” and “15 of every month for 5 months”, bracketed as a “7 months plan”.

The ED said the entries were consistent with Chandrakar’s account of staggered hawala payments in Delhi and Mumbai. The notes also refer to an amount in dirhams and the name “Wasem”. However, the agency said the entries would need to be put to Shekhar during interrogation. The identity of the person referred to as “Raju” or “Raju Bhai”, as well as the hawala channels mentioned in the notes, is yet to be established.

Phone Evidence, Airport Messages and Financial Records

Forensic examination of Shekhar’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold revealed a 473 MB video titled “MAHADEV BOOK”, dated September 14, 2023, another clip dated October 30, 2023, four party videos dated October 25, 2023, and three contacts saved under variations of Chandrakar’s name. Digital logs also showed that Shekhar had deleted an outgoing WhatsApp message to a contact saved as “Shekhar Iphone” a day after Chandrakar named him in his statement.

According to the ED’s remand application, while detained at Mumbai airport on November 20, Shekhar received SMS messages advising him to deny any association with the Mahadev promoters beyond his role as a lawyer. One message read, “Just say you were is only the lawyer deny everything,” while another stated, “They will release today thoda bahut puch ke.” The agency has also alleged that Shekhar deliberately disabled a secondary iPhone by repeatedly entering incorrect passcodes, while claiming that the device had recently been factory-reset.

The ED has also examined the financial records of Yesya Media Pvt. Ltd., in which Shekhar holds a 75 per cent stake. According to the agency, the company’s turnover rose from Rs 52.66 lakh in the financial year 2022–23 to Rs 15.55 crore in 2023–24, a period that coincides with the alleged payment arrangements. The agency is also examining loans for luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover and a Mahindra Thar, as part of its probe into Shekhar’s financial dealings.