The Special PMLA Court questioned the Enforcement Directorate's delay in producing Himanshu Shekhar after his detention at Mumbai International Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: In a setback to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Special PMLA Court has ordered the release of Himanshu Shekhar alias Mohit, a Delhi-based lawyer arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Mahadev Betting App.

The special court pulled up the ED, Raipur, for not producing the accused before the court within 24 hours of his detention at Mumbai International Airport. The ED is now preparing to challenge the order before the Bombay High Court.

Forty-three-year-old Shekhar was intercepted at Mumbai International Airport while he was scheduled to travel to Dubai on Friday afternoon at 3 pm. The authorities intercepted him based on a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the ED, Raipur. They subsequently alerted ED officials and, after following due procedure, Shekhar was taken into custody by ED officials and formally arrested at 1.10 am.

Shekhar was produced before the court by the ED, which sought two days of transit remand. ED prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves contended that the arrest of the accused could not be counted from 3.03 pm on November 20, as he was not in the custody of any investigating officer at that time.

He contended that Shekhar's detention should be counted from 1.10 am on November 21. It was further submitted that, as he was produced before the court at 2.45 pm, the travel time of one and a half hours from the airport to the ED office and then to the court would have to be excluded. Hence, it was contended that Shekhar had been produced within 24 hours.

The plea was opposed by the defence lawyers, who claimed non-compliance with mandatory procedures by the ED while arresting Shekhar.

Court Questions ED's Delay In Production

The court, however, said, "When the accused was detained at 1:10 am of November 21, as the officers of ED Raipur have already arrived in Mumbai, they could have produced the accused before the court during 1st session of the working hours. As the accused was detained on LOC which is issued by the ED Raipur, the time of arrest is counted from his detention on LOC that is 03:03 pm. and not only the formal arrest by officers of ED Raipur."

"It was incumbent upon the ED officers to produce the accused before 02:00 p.m. of the day. Mere excuse and exclusion of travel time in the city itself cannot be criteria for the ED officers to produce the accused at the nick of end of 24 hours," the court said.

While ordering Shekhar's release, the court said, "When the accused was in their custody for the entire night, it is incumbent upon officers to adhere the time limit. It is not the case that ED officer have traveled with the accused for the entire intervening night hours of November 20 and November 21. Hence, the stipulated time of 24 hours is not adhered."

ED Alleges Dubai Links And Hawala Transactions

The ED has claimed that Shekhar visited Dubai on multiple occasions over the last three years and met the alleged key accused behind the Mahadev Betting App, Daurabh Chandrakar.

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It was also contended that Shekhar had obtained huge amounts of cash through hawala channels to allegedly bribe investigating officials and judicial officers. Shekhar, however, denied the allegations before the court and said he had represented many of them before the Supreme Court.

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