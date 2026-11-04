Mahadev Betting Case: Co-Promoter Ravi Uppal Arrested In UAE; India Awaits Confirmation, Prepares Extradition Move

Ravi Uppal, wanted in the Mahadev betting syndicate case, has reportedly been arrested in the UAE as Indian agencies pursue his extradition | File Photo

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: Ravi Uppal, co-promoter of the Mahadev online betting app, has been arrested by authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued at India's request, but Indian agencies are yet to receive formal confirmation of his arrest, officials said on Wednesday. Having learnt about his arrest through unofficial channels, Indian agencies are seeking confirmation from the UAE authorities and gathering details to initiate the legal and diplomatic process for securing his extradition to India.

The arrest comes three days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) brought back betting kingpin and promoter of the betting app, Saurabh Chandrakar, from Oman on November 1 following an Oman court order allowing his extradition to India in connection with a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Uppal Arrested On Interpol Red Notice

According to officials, Uppal, 46, was arrested by Dubai authorities on the basis of the Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Indian investigative agencies. The CBI and the ED are trying to obtain further details about his arrest through official channels and coordinate with the UAE authorities to expedite the process of securing his extradition.

Uppal is a vital cog in the entire Mahadev organisation. He handled hawala deliveries running into hundreds of crores of rupees and was also the principal point of contact to liaise with politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier Detention And Red Notice Challenge

Uppal had earlier been detained by UAE authorities in 2023 and was subsequently released on bail. He is believed to have left the UAE for Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation, where he reportedly acquired citizenship.

In November 2025, the ED was informed that Uppal was untraceable and could not be located in the UAE. In January 2026, the ED opposed an appeal filed by Uppal before the Interpol Commission for the Control of Files (CCF), seeking removal of his name from the Red Notice.

In its response, the agency described him as a fugitive and a wanted accused in a money laundering case involving alleged proceeds of crime of around Rs 80,000 crore. His attempt to get the Red Notice withdrawn was unsuccessful. He returned to the UAE. The circumstances surrounding his return are not clear.

Officials said Indian agencies are awaiting formal communication from the UAE and will take up the necessary legal and diplomatic steps to secure Uppal's extradition once details of his arrest are officially conveyed.

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CBI Questions Saurabh Chandrakar

The CBI, in coordination with other central agencies, successfully secured Chandrakar's extradition from Oman on Sunday. A CBI team specially deputed to Oman has escorted him back to India. Investigators are expected to question Chandrakar about the alleged payment of bribes and protection money to ensure that the betting app continued operating without facing action.

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