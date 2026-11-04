Mahadev Betting Case: CBI Gets 8-Day Custody Of Kingpin Saurabh Chandrakar, To Probe Alleged Officials' Nexus | VIDEO

Saurabh Chandrakar will remain in CBI custody until November 12 as investigators examine the alleged network behind the Mahadev betting syndicate | File Photo

Raipur, November 4, 2026: A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Wednesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eight days' custody of Saurabh Chandrakar, alleged kingpin of the Rs 80,000-crore Mahadev online betting syndicate, for interrogation in connection with the multi-crore betting racket. The agency's investigation has also brought alleged links with public officials under scrutiny, with investigators telling the court that the syndicate operated through a network of police and administrative officials, political functionaries and hawala operators.

The agency told Special Judge Manoj Kumar Singh Thakur that the syndicate, allegedly established by Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, generated approximately Rs 450 crore every month through online betting operations since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, with Dubai serving as its operational headquarters.

VIDEO | Mahadev betting app case: Saurabh Chandrakar taken to CBI office in Raipur after court grants the agency eight-day custody. A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eight-day custody of Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of Mahadev online betting app case. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2026

CBI Alleges Protection Money Payments

In its remand report, the agency further alleged that Chandrakar and other promoters paid substantial amounts as protection money to police and administrative officials, as well as influential political functionaries, to shield the syndicate's operations and prevent legal action against them. The CBI sought Chandrakar's custody until November 14, arguing that his interrogation was necessary to trace the alleged network of officials who provided protection to the syndicate, identify those involved and establish their role in facilitating its operations. However, the court granted eight days' custody until 4 pm on November 12 and allowed the CBI request to take Chandrakar to Delhi for further investigation and to gather additional evidence.

VIDEO | Raipur: The CBI produced the alleged kingpin in the Rs 6,000 crore Mahadev online betting app case, Sourabh Chandrakar, before a special court. Chandrakar, who was recently extradited from Oman, was sent to a two-day CBI transit remand as the agency wanted to take him to Chhattisgarh for production before the trial court in the case. The CBI had registered an FIR on December 18, 2024, taking over the investigation from the State Economic Offence Bureau of Chhattisgarh following notifications issued by the state government and the Centre. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2026

CBI Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh submitted the remand application. Senior public prosecutor Chandan Kumar appeared for the agency, while Tushar Giri contested the plea on behalf of Chandrakar. Another application was also filed on Chandrakar's behalf by advocate Ashutosh Pandey.

Defence Challenges Extradition Conditions

The defence raised objections before the Raipur court similar to those it had earlier advanced before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi while opposing the CBI's request for transit remand. The arguments centred on whether the CBI could proceed against Chandrakar in view of the conditions governing his extradition from Oman and the provisions of Section 21 of the Extradition Act.

The defence maintained that Oman's surrender of Chandrakar covered the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money-laundering proceedings rather than the CBI prosecution. It also questioned the procedure adopted for his arrest and sought relief under the restrictions imposed by the extradition conditions. The CBI, however, denied violating those conditions. The court order records the submission of an arrest memorandum, personal search documents and a checklist, along with confirmation that Chandrakar's wife had been informed of his arrest.

An ED team was also present during the proceedings. The agency was prepared to approach the court in the event of the CBI failing to secure Chandrakar's custody.

Court Sets Conditions For Interrogation

During the hearing, the defence sought periodic medical examinations, access to family members and lawyers, and video recording of the interrogation. The judge directed that Chandrakar undergo medical examinations before being taken into custody and upon his return, while also instructing the CBI to ensure compliance with human rights requirements and the Supreme Court's safeguards on CCTV coverage of interrogation proceedings.

The court allowed Chandrakar to speak with his family for half an hour daily and fixed the time for meetings with his lawyers between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

Also Watch:

In a supplementary order, the court permitted the CBI to interrogate Chandrakar at its office in Delhi. If the agency intended to question him at any alternative location, it would have to disclose the details to Chandrakar and his advocate.

The court's order allows the CBI to proceed with its investigation while leaving the questions of criminal culpability and the wider extradition challenge to be determined in the appropriate proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/