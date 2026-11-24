Bombay High Court finds Bosch used transfers to remove surplus temporary workers instead of meeting genuine business needs | File Photo

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: Observing that Bosch Limited used transfers as a means to get rid of surplus workers rather than meet genuine business requirements, the Bombay High Court has directed the automobile components manufacturer to pay Rs 25 lakh each to hundreds of temporary workers transferred from its Nashik plant to locations across the country.

Justice Sandeep Marne held that the company had resorted to transfers to discontinue the workers’ services without following the statutory procedure for retrenchment.

“The real intention is to get rid of the workers and the tool of transfer is devised at achieving that objective,” the court observed.

High Court Upholds Unfair Labour Practice Finding

The court, on November 19, upheld the Nashik Industrial Court’s finding that Bosch had engaged in unfair labour practices. However, it modified the direction for reinstatement and instead ordered the company to pay Rs 25 lakh to each worker covered by the dispute within six weeks. Any delay in payment will attract 8 per cent annual interest.

Coming down heavily on the company, the court said Bosch, being a large organisation, was expected to act as a model employer and not resort to unlawful methods to discontinue workers’ services.

The court noted that the company initially introduced the ‘Red-Light Activation’ system and subsequently transferred over 500 New Entrant Temporary Workmen (NETWs) to distant locations across India, knowing that they would eventually face dismissal for not joining at the new places of posting.

Dispute Over Transfers And Work Allocation

The dispute arose after Bosch cited stringent emission norms and a decline in demand for diesel injectors following major automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki and Honda, discontinuing diesel passenger cars.

The company introduced the Red-Light Activation system, under which temporary workers were prevented from reporting for duty whenever sufficient work was unavailable.

The workers challenged the arrangement and secured orders directing Bosch to pay wages even for days when no work was assigned. These orders were upheld by the Supreme Court.

Bosch subsequently called the workers back in August 2024 but transferred them to different locations across the country within weeks. During the ensuing dispute, it initiated disciplinary proceedings against those who did not report at their new workplaces. The union claimed that 235 workers were eventually dismissed.

Reinstatement Replaced With Compensation

The High Court found that the transfers were not driven by genuine administrative or business requirements but were intended to remove surplus workers.

However, taking note of the reduced manufacturing activity at the Nashik plant, the court declined to order reinstatement, observing that it could further prolong the dispute.

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Bosch had initially offered Rs 14 lakh per worker and later indicated its willingness to pay Rs 18 lakh. The court, considering the workers’ length of service, statutory entitlements and the company’s financial position, enhanced the compensation to Rs 25 lakh each as full and final settlement.

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