Bombay HC Allows Chembur Society Redevelopment, Says Members Cannot Be Made To Wait Over 15-Year-Old Dispute | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Observing that members of a Chembur housing society have been left in the lurch for nearly 15 years after vacating their homes for redevelopment, the Bombay High Court has said they cannot be made to wait indefinitely for the outcome of prolonged legal proceedings. The court upheld the removal of restrictions on the project, allowing the society and its new developer to proceed with the redevelopment.

Justice NJ Jamadar, on November 18, dismissed six appeals filed by homebuyers and an Association of Allottees challenging the decision to lift the freeze on the redevelopment of Chembur Shivmurti Cooperative Housing Society.

“The members of the society have been left in the lurch for almost 15 years,” the court observed, adding that keeping the project in abeyance until the conclusion of arbitration and other proceedings would “add insult to the injury”.

The 36-member society had appointed G.A. Builders Pvt. Ltd. on October 25, 2007, to redevelop its dilapidated building in Subhash Nagar, Chembur. Although members vacated their homes, the developer stopped paying transit rent and abandoned the project after completing only part of the construction.

The society terminated the redevelopment agreement on August 8, 2019, and appointed Adityaraj Housing Corporation as the new developer. However, the validity of the termination is pending before an arbitral tribunal.

Meanwhile, several homebuyers who had booked flats in the portion earmarked for open-market sale approached the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), seeking possession and membership in the society.

On July 31, 2025, MahaRERA froze the project’s registration, restrained the new developer from advertising or entering into transactions and directed the parties to maintain status quo until the conclusion of arbitration and other proceedings.

The society and Adityaraj challenged the order before the appellate tribunal, which lifted the restrictions on January 6, 2026. The homebuyers subsequently approached the High Court, arguing that their rights under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, had not been protected.

Rejecting their appeals, the High Court held that the homebuyers had entered into agreements with G.A. Builders and had no contractual relationship with the society. They could pursue their remedies against the former developer but could not enforce their claims against the society or its assets.

“Since the appellants can work out their remedies against the erstwhile developer, the Appellate Tribunal was fully justified in interfering with the wholly unsustainable order passed by the Authority,” the court said.

Finding no substantial question of law, the High Court dismissed all six appeals and made no order as to costs.

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