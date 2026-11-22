Thane: Criminal Action Ordered Against 52 Firms, Builders Over Illegal Mining; FIRs Sought | Representative Image

Thane: In a major crackdown on illegal mining and unauthorised excavation, the Thane revenue administration has ordered criminal action against 52 companies, builders and individuals accused of extracting minerals without permission and failing to deposit government-imposed penalties. The administration has warned that those who fail to pay the outstanding dues could face imprisonment.

Following repeated notices and sufficient opportunities to clear the dues, the Mumbra Tehsildar, Umesh Patil, has directed officials to initiate criminal proceedings against the defaulters. Letters have also been sent to senior police inspectors of 13 police stations under Police Divisions 1 and 5, seeking registration of FIRs and further action.

The action comes amid concerns over illegal excavation of sand, soil and stone, which has reportedly resulted in substantial losses to government revenue. Despite penalties being imposed and repeated follow-ups by the revenue department, several companies and individuals allegedly failed to deposit the prescribed amounts.

Mumbra Mandal Accounts for 18 Cases

According to the report, 18 cases in the Mumbra revenue mandal involve outstanding penalties amounting to crores of rupees. Among the entities named are Narayan Dhanji Choudhary, facing a penalty of approximately Rs 2.99 crore; Bhavnaben Dilip Patel, with dues of Rs 1.51 crore; and other companies and developers.

In the Balukam revenue mandal, 13 cases have been identified, involving J Kumar Infraprojects (Rs 2.72 crore), Equinox (Rs 1.84 crore) and Pramati Construction (Rs 14.49 lakh), among others.

The report also highlights 21 cases involving outstanding penalties in another revenue mandal, including dues against companies such as Mahavir Road and Infrastructure and Mahakali Developers.

Multiple Laws to Be Invoked

The proposed criminal action will be initiated under various legal provisions, including Sections 303(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Officials have been instructed to coordinate with the police administration to ensure that cases are registered and appropriate legal proceedings are initiated.

The administration has maintained that repeated opportunities were given to the defaulters to clear their dues. However, continued non-payment has now prompted the authorities to move towards criminal action, signalling a stricter approach towards illegal mining and recovery of government revenue in Thane district.

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