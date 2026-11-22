Mumbai: Sadhguru received the Global Peace Honours 2026 award from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Saturday, November 21. During an on-stage conversation with CM Fadnavis at the award ceremony, Sadhguru proposed “tree-based agriculture” as a long-term solution to Maharashtra's recurring water crisis, with the CM expressing willingness to work with Sadhguru and Isha Foundation and incorporate the approach into the state's water conservation programme.

Pointing out that India depends almost entirely on monsoons for its water, Sadhguru said the focus must shift from storing water in reservoirs to restoring the soil's ability to hold it. “River is an overflow from the soil. A lake is an overflow from the soil. So if water has to stay in the soil, it needs vegetation. Otherwise, you will have heavy rains, floods, and a whiplash of drought coming within three months' time.” he said.

Urging Maharashtra to bring trees back to farmlands through tree-based agriculture, Sadhguru explained that growing trees alongside regular crops can significantly improve soil health, water retention and farmers' incomes, without requiring them to give up their existing crops.

Sharing the impact of this approach through Isha Foundation's work under Save Soil - Cauvery Calling, Sadhguru said farmers practising tree-based agriculture in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have seen their incomes increase by 300–800% over six to eight years, along with significant improvements in soil organic content and water retention. He emphasised that simply planting large numbers of trees would not be enough, and that tree-based agriculture needs to be implemented scientifically to realise its full benefits.

Responding to Sadhguru's proposal, Maharashtra CM said the state would incorporate tree planting on farmlands into its Jalyukt Shivar 3.0 programme, aimed at strengthening water conservation across Maharashtra. He acknowledged the potential of planting trees along farm boundaries to conserve soil and recharge groundwater, and expressed willingness to work with Sadhguru, saying the state would send a team to learn from the practices already being implemented by Isha Foundation.

“We’ll also work with you because you have not just been advocating it, you have been practising it, so taking the advantage of all the practices which are already in place. We will also send our team to you,” Maharashtra CM assured.

The conversation also touched upon a range of topics, including stress among the youth, political leadership and governance. During the conversation, CM Devendra Fadnavis also asked Sadhguru whom he would choose to spend an evening with if he could travel back in time and meet anyone from history. Sadhguru chose Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recalling that he had recently read a book on his life. Admiring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ability to manage terrain, people and administration even in extreme circumstances, Sadhguru highlighted his exceptional sense of inner civilization and the dignity with which he treated women, even in conquered territories—a quality rare during the 17th century. “Though he's a warrior, he has to kill, but such level of inner civilization within himself,” Sadhguru said, adding that he would definitely like to meet Shivaji Maharaj.

Noted Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty, Boman Irani and Vikrant Massey along with Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, JSW Group Managing Director Sajjan Jindal, Industrialist Anant Ambani attended the award ceremony.

Watch the full conversation between Sadhguru and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis here: