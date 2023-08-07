FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Gets New Credit Card, Duped ₹48,960 In The Name Of Activation Process | representative pic

Mumbai: 27-year-old Anita's (name changed) excitement came crashing down even as she received her new credit card after she fell prey to the evil designs of cyber crooks who executed the first transaction by fraudulently withdrawing ₹48,960 on the pretext of completing the activation process of the card.

In her complaint to the police, the woman, who works at a private firm in Mira Road, stated that a few days after receiving the credit card through a courier, she got a call from a person claiming to be a customer care executive of the bank.

How the fraudster tricked the woman

The caller advised her to activate her new card immediately to save additional late fee charges. Under the pretext of helping her complete the activation process, the cyber crook asked her to click a link and fill in details. As soon as the woman clicked on it and shared banking and other details, she was shocked to receive a message that ₹48,960 had been debited from her account through some purchases.

Cops baffled

The cyber crook had apparently induced the woman to download a remote access app on her phone to gain access to crucial banking information. However, the police are still puzzled as to how the accused person learned that the victim had received a new credit card.

Based on the complaint registered by the woman, an offence was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000 against the unidentified cyber-crook at the Naya Nagar police station. Further investigations were underway.

