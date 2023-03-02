Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man booked for securing credit card on bogus documents

Representative Image

The Kanjur Marg police have registered a case against a Kalwa-based man for allegedly submitting forged documents of a customer of a private bank and securing a credit card.

The fraud came to light after the customer informed the bank that his CIBIL data reflected that a credit card of the said bank had been linked, but he had not taken any credit card.

In June 2022, one of the bank's customers from Mulund called on the customer care number and informed them about the anomaly in the CIBIL data. The bank then called the customer to the Kanjur Marg for further inquiries, the police said.

The customer furnished his Aadhar and PAN cards and they were compared with the documents attached to the credit card application submitted by the fraudster. This indicated that the credit card had been procured fraudulently as the Aadhar card submitted with the application showed a residential address of Kalwa in Thane.

The bank officials visited the Kalwa residence and found the fraudster living there with his family. Having confirmed it was a case of fraud, the bank officials lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday.

Mumbai Cyber Cell Advisory

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput