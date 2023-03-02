Navi Mumbai: Man loses ₹1.03 lakh to cyber fraudster after downloading Anydesk app

Representative Photo

A 29-year-old resident of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai lost ₹1.03 lakh to a cyber fraudster while trying to get back ₹819 that was deducted while paying Ola cab fare through Google Pay. The cyber fraudster guided him to down the AnyDesk app and then transferred money from his account.

The complainant travelled from Sanjay Gandhi National Park Borivali to Koparkhairane on January 29, 2023. After reaching home, he tried to make payment of the cab bill through Google Pay. However, the transaction failed on the first attempt and ₹819 was deducted from his bank account. On the second attempt, the transaction was successful.

Later, he tried to contact Ola customer care. However, it was busy. The complainant then searched another customer care number of the cab service provider and found two numbers. He called one of the numbers and a person who identified himself as Ashutosh received the call.

Cyber fraudster asked victim to download AnyDesk

The cyber fraudster assured him that money would be credited to the wallet and asked him to download the AnyDesk app without disconnecting the call. After he downloaded the app, Ashutosh assured that money would be credited to his wallet in 10 minutes.

However, he received four messages of ₹25,000 and one message of ₹3999 deduction from his bank account. A total of ₹1,03,999 was transferred from the bank account. Realising that he was cheated, he approached Koparkhairane bank and registered a case under sections 420 of IPC and sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the IT Act.