FPJ Cyber Secure: Tata Employee Duped Of ₹3.38 Lakh In Part-Time Job Scam | FPJ

A youth working at Tata International as an assistant manager lost Rs. 3.38 lakhs in a task-based cyber fraud.

Details of scam

The victim, Amol Jadhav (34), a resident of Dharavi, received a WhatsApp message on December 8 about a part-time job offer. The job involved reviewing hotels and business firms, as stated in the message. They instructed him to click on a link that redirected Jadhav to the Telegram app, specifically to a profile named Lina Sharma.

The perpetrators also recommended investing some money, assuring him of great returns. Jadhav paid Rs. 20,000 as an initial investment. Subsequently, he was added to another Telegram group named “VIP4 Group - High Paying,” where he was assigned tasks. Over time, he was pressured to invest more money, leading him to pay Rs. 15,000, Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000, and Rs. 25,000.

Jadhav stated, “After investing the money, I wanted to withdraw it with profits, but there was some error on my end, resulting in the account being frozen. When I inquired about it, they suggested I pay Rs. 1.68 lakhs to reopen the account.”

Case registered with the Dharavi Police

On December 11, the victim managed to collect some money and paid Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 68,000 to them to reopen his frozen account. Despite his persistent requests for his money, they continued providing excuses, leading to Jadhav being duped.

On Friday night, he approached the Dharavi police and registered a case against unknown persons. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.