Student Scammed Of ₹2.45 Lakh In Cyber Fraud; Gujarat Cybercriminals Apprehended

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

An investigation was started after a 19-year-old student who was residing at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute filed a complaint against two cybercriminals from Gujarat who reportedly deceived people by promising them simple internet jobs or "tasks".

The accused have been apprehended by Mumbai Police after the student filed a complaint, claiming that he had been tricked by fraudsters who were still at large.

They contacted him over WhatsApp and made a good-sized payment offer for "part-time" online employment or "tasks." The complaint stated that after that, he was added to a Telegram channel.

Later on, the con artists requested that he deposit money into several accounts in exchange for increasingly higher profits. The student told authorities that he lost ₹ 2.45 lakh in this manner before realizing it was a scam.

According to the student, the accused's bank accounts included financial transactions of ₹ 60 crore in just three months. The police have frozen ₹ 1.1 crore from these accounts.

Criminals traced through bank accounts

The criminals were located through the bank accounts where the money was put, and Rupesh Thakkar, 33, and Pankaj Bhai Oad, 34, from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, were taken into custody by the Matunga police yesterday.

In addition, 33 debit/credit cards, 32 check books from different banks, six cell phones, and 28 SIM cards were found by the police from the accused, who had been charged with deception under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and with violating pertinent provisions of the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from PTI)