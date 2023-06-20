FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Police Warn Against 'Pink WhatsApp' Hoax, Asks Users To Remain Alert

Representative Image | Twitter

Mumbai Police are warning citizens about a new hoax, named WhatsApp Pink, based on a Central government advisory. According to the advisory, a ‘New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ is doing the rounds of the popular messaging service and this could lead to the hacking of one’s mobile through malicious software. “Fraudsters come up with a variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber frauds. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world,” the advisory states.

Beware of any random, fraudulent links

“A fake link that is masked as an official update from WhatsApp is sent to the Android user. Upon clicking the link, malicious software may get installed on the mobile phone. The user’s phone can be infected and it can also infect the mobiles of people who contact the user over WhatsApp. The malicious software unknowingly installed by the user can bombard them with numerous advertisements. Users installing the fake app can lose control over their mobile or their mobile can be hacked and their valuable personal data like photos, OTPs, contacts etc can be accessed by the fraudsters,” the advisory states.

Uninstall the app as quickly as possible

Some of the threats a user could face are the misuse of contact numbers and pictures saved on their mobile, financial loss, misuse of their credentials, spam and loss of control over the mobile.

“Immediately uninstall the fake app downloaded on your mobile, never click on links received from unknown sources without proper verification/ authentication, always instal apps through the official app store of Google / iOS store or legitimate website, do not forward links or messages to others without authentication/verification, never share your personal details or financial information like login credentials/ passwords/credit or debit card details and other such information online with anyone, as it can be misused and be aware and alert about such attempts of cyber criminals by keeping track of the latest news and updates on activities of cyber fraudsters,” the advisory states.

FPJ Cyber Secure |