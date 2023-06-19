 FPJ Cyber Secure: Panvel Woman Loses ₹9.71 Lakh To Hotel Rating Cyber Fraud
According to the victim, the cyber fraudster approached her through a Telegram message regarding a part time job with daily income upto ₹1800.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

Initially, they paid a small amount as an income. Later they increased the amount for getting a task done. Gradually, the investment amount increased and after taking money, they stopped responding.

How the victim was duped by fraudsters

The cyber fraudsters added him in a Telegram Channel called “AIR BNB Home STAY”. On July 9, the complainant completed the first task of 30 ratings of a hotel and she was supposed to get ₹16,000. However, a message in the app was showing that ₹11,000 was to be first deposited to get the money.

She transferred ₹11,000 and received a total of ₹16,000 to the account number she had provided. Similarly, after completing another task, she received ₹14,000 after depositing ₹11,000.

Pay money to get money

Gradually, the deposit amount reached ₹9,71,356 and after completion of the task, she was supposed to get ₹22,82,500. Believing in the previous transactions, she transferred the amount. However, transferring the amount, she was asked to transfer ₹9,34,581 to get the work for Rs 22,82,500.

However, she realised that she was cheated and approached the police. The Panvel City police registered a case of cheating under section 420 of IPC and 66D of the IT Act and started an investigation.

FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure |

