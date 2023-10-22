 FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Police Traces 3 Scamsters To Haryana, Punjab In 2 Different Online Fraud Cases
FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Police Traces 3 Scamsters To Haryana, Punjab In 2 Different Online Fraud Cases

The Andheri cyber police initiated a probe, examining the account details of the fraudsters, transactions, UPI, IMPS logs and mobile numbers.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Mumbai: The Andheri police have arrested two persons from Haryana for a power bill fraud of nearly Rs2 lakh. The fraud dates back to February when the complainant was contacted on his phone with a warning that if he didn’t pay his bill, the electricity connection to his house would be snapped.

The Andheri cyber police initiated a probe, examining the account details of the fraudsters, transactions, UPI, IMPS logs and mobile numbers. They traced the accused to Phatak and Sadalpur villages in Mandi Adampur, district Hisar in Haryana. A team from the Andheri police traveled to Haryana and arrested Navin Bishnoi, 23, a mobile technician from Phatak, and Rakesh Bishnoi, 21, a farmer from Sadalpur. The police seized an iPhone and an android mobile from the accused.

One Held In Punjab In Separate Case

In another case, a man was held by the Andheri police from Ludhiana in Punjab, for duping a person of Rs1 lakh on the pretext of updating his PAN card. The police used similar technical methods and traced the accused, Robin Singh, 24, an employee with a private company. All three accused have been remanded in police custody until October 23.

