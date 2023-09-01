FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Files Complaint Against Online Fraudster For Sham Loan Messages

BJP’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: BJP MLA and party Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar lodged an FIR against an unidentified individual for alleged cheating and violation of the Information Technology Act. A fraudster sent a fake message to the MLA, which he immediately recognized and filed a case at Bandra police station on August 29.

Navnath Satpute a personal assistant of MLA Ashish Shear, registered the case on his behalf.

According to the FIR, on August 27 at 9.19 am, MLA Ashish Shelar received a message stating, 'CP-FINVFR, Dear MAHESH ANANT LATURKAT, Close your, Finfriends loan 200216802. Just pay Rs. https://rzp.io/i/igWzL6ce now and get a settlement letter. Ignore if paid 04069243000 Finfriends.' Upon opening the link, MLA Shelar saw another message demanding 'Rs. 7,700 to be paid' supposedly to close the loan. However, MLA Shelar had not taken any loans. Meanwhile, MLA Shelar received two fraudulent calls from numbers 9820120105 and 04069243000, urging him to pay the loan amount. The MLA immediately realized this was a scam and decided to file a case.

Due to his engagement in a public meeting, MLA Shelar's assistant filed the case on his behalf. MLA of Bandra West constituency, Ashish Shelar speaking on the issue said, "I have not taken any loans nor acted as a guarantor for anyone. These are all fraudulent activities that the police should investigate. I have filed a case to ensure action is taken against those behind such acts and common people are protected from such fraudulent activities."

A case has been filed against an unidentified individual under sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the IPC Act and under sections 67(c), and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

