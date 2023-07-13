 FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹20,400 By Fraudster Posing As SBI Employee At Andheri Metro Station
A man from Mira-Bhayandar was conned off ₹20,400 by the accused who posed as an SBI employee at the Andheri Metro station.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
A conman posing as a bank employee recently cheated a Mira Bhayandar resident at the Andheri Metro station on July 6. The victim, identified as Chetan Singh (50), was returning home from work in the afternoon of May 12 in the metro.

While walking at the Andheri metro station, he noticed a stall where a man was standing, wearing an SBI identity card.

Conman poses as SBI employee at Andheri Metro Station

The man introduced himself as Omkar Dubey, who pretended to be an employee of the Bank. The accused approached Chetan Singh and informed him about a credit card offer. He persuaded Chetan Singh to accompany him to the stall, where he took Chetan Singh's credit card and mobile phone.

The accused obtained the credit card information and performed some actions on the mobile phone before returning them to Chetan Singh. He then told Chetan Singh that there were no offers on his credit card, and the complainant left.

Subsequently, the accused contacted the complainant two-to three times, informing him that his credit card limit had been increased and requesting him to meet. Chetan Singh met the accused on a few occasions but did not hand over his credit card.

Victim realises credit card scam

On June 01, when Chetan Singh received his credit card statement, he discovered that an amount of Rs. 20,400 had been debited in Bengaluru. From that point on, Chetan Singh searched for the fraudster daily at Andheri Metro Station, but his efforts were in vain. Chetan Singh realized that he had fallen victim to a scam and lodged an FIR at Andheri police station.

A case has been registered under section 420 of the IPC Act, as well as 66 (c) and 66 (d) of the Technology Information Act.

