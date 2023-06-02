FPJ Cyber Secure: Imposter defrauds Mumbai-based law aspirant of ₹70,000 in college admission scam |

The DB Marg Police station has filed an FIR against unknown accused for allegedly duping a law aspirant of Rs 70,000 under the pretext of getting her admitted in law college. The complaint stated, Lawyer Jayes Khanvilkar (50) and his daughter Divya (22) had appeared for CET exam as she wanted to study law but had scored low which made it difficult for her to secure admission.

Complainant got fraud's number through friend

Her father got a number of an 'agent' from one of his friends, the agent introduced himself as Vaibhav Desai and claimed that he had contacts with the trustees of an esteemed law college in Dadar. He demanded Rs 1 lakh to secure “his daughter’s admission”. But Khanvilkar said that it was not possible for him to pay Rs 1 Lakh and settled for Rs 70,000. He made the payment to Desai online.

Khanvilkar gave Desai ultimatum

After the payment was done, Desai then told the Khanvilakar that work would be done in a “few days'' but his daughter never got admitted in the college. Once the complainant discovered the same, he gave Desai an ultimatum to refund his money but he never returned it and later switched his phone off.

The DB Marg police station has registered an FIR against an unknown person under the sections of the IPC 419 ( cheating by personation) , 420 (cheating) and under the relevant sections of the IT Act.

