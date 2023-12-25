FPJ Cyber Secure: Homemaker Duped Of ₹4.58 Lakh In Earn-From-Home Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure

A 42-year-old homemaker residing in Bhayandar has been cheated of ₹4.58 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her with an offer of earning money sitting at home by completing simple online tasks.

In her complaint to the police, the homemaker stated that she received the offer from an unidentified number on a cloud-based instant messaging service platform. The offer envisaged an investment of ₹10,000 which would fetch a profit of ₹5,000 upon completing simple works related to flight ticket bookings and forwarding them to a certain number.

After gaining the target's trust, the fraudsters asked her to transfer more money to earn higher profits. The woman ended up depositing more than ₹4.58 lakh into six bank accounts specified by the fraudsters within a time frame of just four days. However, when she demanded a refund, she was told to deposit more money. Realising she was duped, the woman registered a complaint at the Bhayandar police station, following which an offence was registered against the cyber fraudsters under section 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000 on Sunday.

Further investigations were underway.