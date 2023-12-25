FPJ Cyber Secure: Desperate For Child's Medical Expenses, Man Falls Victim to Loan App Fraud; Faces Threats With Obscene Morphed Photo

FPJ Cyber Secure: Desperate For Child's Medical Expenses, Man Falls Victim to Loan App Fraud; Threatened With Obscene Morphed Photo | FPJ Cyber Secure

A 39-year-old man who was in urgent need of money to meet the medical expenses of his child, downloaded a loan app on his phone. The loan sharks forced him to pay nearly double the loan money and when the victim refused to pay further, they shared an obscenely morphed photograph of him and also threatened to share the same with those in the victim’s contact list.

Details of loan fraud

According to the Tulinj police, the complainant a resident of Nalasopara and works in a private company in Marol, Andheri. His son was facing breathing issues and in order to get him treated urgently, the victim who was in urgent need of money, on December 4, surfed on the internet and downloaded a loan app on his phone. He shared photographs of his PAN card and Aadhar card. The complainant then received Rs9,000 in his bank account and was supposed to repay the loan on December 13. However, within a few days after getting the loan, he started getting calls to repay the loan.

The complainant was being pressured by the loan sharks to pay the money and the victim ended up paying Rs17,100 in multiple transactions. When the accused kept asking for more money, the man refused after which they sent him his morphed obscene photograph and threatened to share it with those in his contact list.

Case registered

The man later approached the police and shared four mobile numbers used by the loan sharks to harass him.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource), 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.