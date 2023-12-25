FPJ Cyber Secure: Navy Officer Loses ₹1.32 Lakh In Deceptive Transaction While Booking Hotel | FPJ

A Navy officer, who was booking a hotel room on the internet, became a victim of cyber fraud. The complainant works as a Communication Officer on INS Teg. He had to go to Pune for some official work; hence, he wanted to book a room and fell victim to cyber fraud.

Details of Cyber Fraud

According to information received from Colaba Police, complainant Abhinav Anand (31) had to go to Pune for official work, for which he obtained a phone number on Google from a website named www.lemontreehotels.org.in. By calling that number, he inquired about booking a hotel room from January 3 to January 25.

The complainant told the police that when he called, the accused asked him to pay in advance to book a hotel and took his credit card details. After obtaining the details, the accused asked for the OTP number from Anand, which he provided. After giving the OTP, Rs 1.32 lakh was debited from the complainant's bank account.

After the money was debited, when the complainant asked the accused about the money, he claimed that the money had been transferred by mistake. The accused then asked the complainant for his other credit or debit card number to return the money, and that's when the complainant realized he was being cheated.

Colaba Police initiated investigation

As soon as Abhinav Anand realized he was cheated, he refused to provide the details, called customer care, and got the card blocked.

Colaba Police has initiated an investigation in this case by registering an FIR under sections 419 (Cheats by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, and IT Act 66(c) and 66(d).