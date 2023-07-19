FPJ Cyber Secure: Accountant Conned While Booking Yoga Retreat Package, Loses ₹30K

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Cyber criminals have struck again. This time they duped a 52-year-old accountant from Bhayandar of ₹30,000 under the guise of facilitating accommodation at Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar through a fake helpline number.

In his complaint to the police the accountant stated that his relatives including mother-in-law who had gone to the ashram’s wellness centre for four days of yoga session, called him to make online payments and extend their stay for another four days.

Accountant calls on fake helpline number

The complainant tried searching for the helpline number of the Yogpeeth on the search engine and ended up calling cyber-fraudsters who had apparently uploaded their own numbers. Under the guise of facilitating the bookings, the crook sent him the tariff on his WhatsApp number to select the type of room and package.

After selection, the crook directed him to transfer ₹30,000 for a four-day extension to a specified bank account which had a name that looked similar to that of the Yogpeeth. After transferring the money, the complainant called up his mother-in-law, but was shocked to learn that the account was fake. When he tried to contact the person, his number was not reachable. Realising he was duped; the accountant registered a complaint with the Navghar police. Further investigations were on.

