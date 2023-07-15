 FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated of ₹ 2.75 Lakh In Online Gift Fraud In Kalyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated of ₹ 2.75 Lakh In Online Gift Fraud In Kalyan

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated of ₹ 2.75 Lakh In Online Gift Fraud In Kalyan

The fraudsters targeted her using a deceptive scheme involving online shopping and gift delivery.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image

A 40-year-old woman, Pooja Umesh Singh, who owns a medical store in the Katemanivali area of Kalyan (East), fell victim to an online gift fraud, losing a total of ₹2,75,000 to two cyber fraudsters. The incident occurred between May and June of 2023.

Pooja, a diploma holder and pharmacist, had rented a medical store in the Tisgaon area of Jarimarinagar. The fraudsters targeted her using a deceptive scheme involving online shopping and gift delivery.

Providing details of the incident, M.R. Deshmukh, the senior police inspector at Kolsewadi police station, stated, "In May, the complainant was present at her medical store around 6 pm when an individual, identified as Daniel Jack, visited the shop inquiring about medicines. During the interaction, Daniel discreetly took a photograph of the victim's shop before leaving."

Deshmukh continued, "Two days later, Daniel contacted Pooja through WhatsApp, informing her that she had won a gift from a private shipping company. Subsequently, a person named Ram Chali messaged Pooja, claiming that the item had arrived from Broadway Shipping delivery company and was in their possession. The fraudster demanded a customs duty payment of ₹25,000 for the item, threatening Pooja with a criminal case if she failed to comply."

Fearing legal consequences, Pooja succumbed to the pressure and paid a total of ₹2,75,000 online to the bank account provided by the fraudsters as customs duty. However, after making the payment, she never received the promised gift item. When Pooja confronted Daniel to demand her money back, he began avoiding her calls and providing evasive responses.

Realising that she had been deceived, Pooja lodged a complaint against the two fraudsters. The authorities have now registered a case of cheating against the culprits and are actively investigating the matter.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Police Constables Fall Victim To Cyber Fraud, Lose Over ₹1.2 Lakh; Case...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Two Held For Posing As Doctors, Running Fake Clinic In Govandi

Mumbai Crime: Two Held For Posing As Doctors, Running Fake Clinic In Govandi

Mumbai's Water Woes Deepen: City Lakes at 31% Capacity

Mumbai's Water Woes Deepen: City Lakes at 31% Capacity

Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy: Congress Accuses BJP of Cronyism as Adani Group Wins ₹5,000 Cr...

Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy: Congress Accuses BJP of Cronyism as Adani Group Wins ₹5,000 Cr...

Palghar Gets Mental Wellness Centre

Palghar Gets Mental Wellness Centre

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated of ₹ 2.75 Lakh In Online Gift Fraud In Kalyan

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated of ₹ 2.75 Lakh In Online Gift Fraud In Kalyan