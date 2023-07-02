FPJ Cyber Crime: Woman's Insta Friend Turns Sextortionist, Blackmails Her For Gold & Cash

A 24-year-old married woman fell prey to sextortion after befriending the accused on Instagram and later falling in love with him. According to the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police, she came into contact with one Akash Tiwari in November 2022 on Instagram. Their friendship later transformed into love and they started talking over video calls. The woman even sent a semi-nude photo to the accused on his insistence.

After this, Tiwari called the aggrieved, saying that his relative is getting married hence he wants her gold chain which she wore in the neck. Expressing her inability to comply with the demand, the woman said that her husband would question her about the missing ornament if she gave it.

Accused blackmailed victim

Moments later, Tiwari forwarded the woman's explicit photo to her, threatening to make it viral if she didn't comply. Frightened, she immediately blocked his number, but the accused dialed her from a new number and threatened to send the photo to her husband.

Case filed against blackmailer

The woman relented and Tiwari came near her house to take the chain. After this, he again asked for money, but the aggrieved refused. Subsequently, he sent the explicit photo to her sister-in-law. After coming to know the matter, the woman's husband approached the police. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

