Mumbai Crime: Four held for killing 28-year-old man, make it look like an accident

The Shivaji Nagar police has arrested four persons for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man. According to the police, the victim Ahadulla Khan was killed a month ago and the accused made the murder look like an accident case.

According to the police, four persons including Naushad Khan (50), Noor Alam Khan (38), Mohammad Taki Shaikh (28) and Devraj Nirmal (28) were arrested on Thursday on the charges of kidnapping Ahadulla. The victim's brother suspected the accused behind the disappearance of his brother.

The investigation revealed that, on June 17, the accused took Ahadulla to Turbhe MIDC and killed him by smashing his head with a hammer. Later Taki Shaikh drove his pickup truck over the victims head to made it look like an accident. When the police enquired their counter parts in Turbhe, they confirmed that they have found a body of a person on June 17 and registered a case of fatal accident against unknown person.

The investigation revealed that the main accused Naushad was in the illicit relationship with the deceased wife Yasmin and Ahadulla was opposing their relationship. According to the police Ahadulla had borrowed money from Naushad and was not returning it. The accused then hatched conspiracy to kill Ahadulla, said an official.

"Following the revelation, charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence have been added to the kidnapping charges and we are investigating if any other person was part of the conspiracy," said Kishor Gayke senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police.