Former Mumbai police commissioner Ramdeo Tyagi dies at 80

Former Mumbai police commissioner Ramdeo Tyagi died here due to prolonged illness on Thursday, a senior official said.

Tyagi, a 1964 batch senior IPS officer, was undergoing cancer treatment at Hinduja Hospital since the last few days and succumbed to the illness at around 9 am, the officer said.

His last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium in the afternoon, he said.

Tyagi retired as the director-general of National Security Guard (NSG), the nation's elite commando force.

During the Mumbai riots in 1993, it was alleged that a special operations squad headed by Tyagi, who was then joint commissioner of police (crime), had fired indiscriminately inside Suleman Bakery in south-central Mumbai, killing nine persons who the police claimed were terrorists.

In 2001, the Maharashtra government's Special Task Force had filed a case against 18 policemen in the Suleman Usman Bakery case, but nine of them, including Tyagi, were discharged in 2003 by the trial court, he said.