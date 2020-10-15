Navi Mumbai Rains: How much it rained in Vashi, Khoparkhairne, Airoli, Nerul, and Belapur on October 15, 2020

Rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. Mumbai experienced heavy rains overnight along with thunderstorm and lightning, causing water-logging in some low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra for Thursday. It has also issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai and Thane.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while that between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall'.

Meanwhile, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) today, a total of 3487.32 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Wednesday to 8:30 AM on Thursday. As per NMMC's data, Belapur received 121.30 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 115.50, 88.60 mm, 92.30 mm, and 40.00 mm rain respectively.

Here is the rainfall report for October 15:

14/10/2020, 8:30 am to 15/10/2020, 8.30 am:

Belapur - 121.30 mm

Nerul - 115.50 mm

Vashi - 88.60 mm

Koparkhairne - 92.30 mm

Airoli - 40.00 mm

--------------------------------------

Average - 90.74 mm

Total rainfall - 3487.32 mm

Morbe Dam rainfall:

Daily rain - 113.20 mm

Dam level - 86.80 Mtr

Total rainfall - 3001.00 mm