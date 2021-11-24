Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh says he is in Chandigarh

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared a "proclaimed offender" by a court in Mumbai, on Wednesday said he was in Chandigarh and would visit Mumbai soon, reported news agency PTI.

Asked if he would surrender (before the police or court), Singh said he is yet to decide his next course of action.

According to the report, the IPS officer on Wednesday evening also appeared on Telegram, but later deleted his account from the social messaging app.

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Meanwhile, days after a Mumbai court declared Param Bir Singh as a proclaimed offender, a notice in this regard was pasted outside the former police chief's residences in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The order, pasted outside Singh’s homes in Walkeshwar and Juhu, states that a complaint has been made before the court under the section related to extortion and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the court is satisfied that Singh has absconded or concealed himself to avoid the service of the said warrant.

As per the order, Singh has been asked to appear before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade Court or the investigation officer within 30 days. If Singh fails to appear, the court can start the attachment process of his properties.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court provided Singh protection from arrest in the case after his lawyer claimed that the former CP is very much in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:02 PM IST