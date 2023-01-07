Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar’s son summoned over alleged forgery

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Mumbai: A sessions court has summoned former city mayor Kishori Pednekar’s son Saiprasad Pednekar in a case of alleged forgery by a company of which he is an additional director.

A prima facie case is made out against the company, Kish Corporate Services India Pvt Ltd, and its directors shows a review of the complaint and the supporting documents, said an order passed on Tuesday by Additional Sessions Judge Dr. A.A. Joglekar.

Forged documents submitted, alleges complaint

The complaint filed by the deputy registrar of companies mentioned two directors, two additional directors, and the company as the accused. It alleges submission of forged documents, which is a violation of Section 448 of the Companies Act.

The complaint was filed following the receipt of an email sent by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader who had alleged that the company had submitted false and forged documents to the registrar of companies while registering and incorporating the company. They have subsequently changed its registered office and forged the signature of the owner, it alleged. The registrar of companies had sent a show cause notice to the company and found its replies evasive and hence filed a complaint for violation of the Companies Act.

The BJP leader had supported his complaint with an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court in a public interest litigation filed by him on the matter. In the affidavit, one director, Mr Prashant Gavas, had admitted that the company had submitted a forged rental agreement for changing the registered address.

The court considered this affidavit and stated that the company and their directors are prima facie responsible for the alleged submission of forged and false documents and other such offences punishable under the Companies Act.