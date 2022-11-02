SRA flats scam: Kishori Pednekar, ex-Mumbai Mayor appears for questioning | File Photo

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar appeared before the Dadar police station on Tuesday where she had been questioned for two-and-half hours in connection with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scam case.

It was the second time she was summoned by the police. Last Friday she visited the Dadar police station but the Senior PI of Dadar police station was on leave.

Dadar police had registered a cheating case against two BMC officers, Sanjay Lokahnde and Sanjay Kamble, along with a tout Chandrakant Chavan.

The trio has been accused of duping eight-nine people of Rs 1.03 crore under the pretext of availing SRA flats at cheaper rates. It was alleged that there are WhatsApp chats shared between Pednekar and the accused.

After coming out of the police station, Pednekar said, "I gave answers to those questions which I knew. I have not been called for further inquiry."