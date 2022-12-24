Mumbai: BMC hands over flats used by ex-Mayor to SRA

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar | Photo Credit: ANI

The BMC has sealed two flats of an SRA building in Gomata Nagar, Lower Parel, which were allotted to slum dwellers but were being used by former Mayor Kishori Pednekar. The civic body conducted an inquiry on SRA’s request. The legal owners accepted that they leased the flats to Ms Pednekar.

BMC officers have changed the locks for the flats which were unoccupied but locked from inside. The flats will not be handed back to the SRA.

A BJP leader had alleged that Ms Pednekar had misused her power as Mayor and allegedly grabbed the properties allotted to slum dwellers. He even filed a police complaint at Dadar police station. Ms Pednekar had appeared twice to record her statement.

She tweeted, “I was living on a rent basis. I have never bought any flats in SRA and none of the flats of mine have been sealed…”