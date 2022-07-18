Former minister Ramdas Kadam resigns as Shiv Sena leader

Former minister Ramdas Kadam resigned as Shiv Sena leader. He has alleged that Uddhav Thackeray compromised with the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray by joining hands with NCP and Indian National Congress.

Earlier, his son has joined the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde. However, Kadam had denied rebelling against Shiv Sena president and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The former legislator from Khed legislative assembly constituency in Ratnagiri is amongst the several rebel Shiv Sena leaders seen siding urban development minister Eknath Shinde.

Ramdas Kadam had a fallout with transport minister Anil Parab last month and complained of being sidelined in Shiv Sena.

While there were speculations that Kadam would quit the Sena after a spat with Parab, he was placated after meeting the party MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

“I am with the Shiv Sena till my last breath. I will continue to support Shiv Sena and CM Uddhav Thackeray. It is true that my son Yogesh Kadam has some grievances with the party leadership because of the voters' demands and expectations, but I will not desert Shiv Sena,” asserted Kadam.

While the Shiv Sena executive committee has issued show cause notices to 16 rebel legislators and demanded a reply in 48 hours, the rebel leader Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Kadam were not amongst the legislators in the list.