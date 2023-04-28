 Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Locals don't want Barsu refinery
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFormer Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Locals don't want Barsu refinery

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Locals don't want Barsu refinery

We oppose the projects because people wanted us to do so, Uddhav Thackeray clarifies his party's stand on the Barsu-Solgaon refinery project.

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

While clarifying his party's stand on the proposed refinery at Barsu-Solgaon in Ratnagiri district, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his party opposed projects because “the local people didn't want the projects and wanted to oppose them”.

“Our policy was to put forth all the sides of the project before the people and let them decide the fate of the project, I feel that the same policy should continue,” Thackeray asked while explaining his stand and appealed to the government to let people know about the employment potential and do away with their doubts.

“I'm asked about our party's stand on Nanar and Barsu-Solgaon (refinery) and I tell them that people's stand is our stand. At a program in Rajapur local people came to me for support to their agitation against the Nanar project and I lent them the support,” Thackeray said while explaining his stand. He was speaking at the 55th Foundation Day ceremony of Shiv Sena's labor union the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi.

Read Also
Ratnagiri refinery: Shiv Sena, BJP expose Uddhav Thackeray's double standards, post letter...
article-image

Thackeray justifies flip-flop on site of refinery project

While justifying his flip-flop the on Barsu-Solgaon site for the refinery project, Thackeray said, “We opposed the Nanar site for the project, That time we were told that the project would be pollution-free and would bring in jobs. Then came the proposal for Barsu. Hence, I wrote the letter. But, now I see that people there are being subjected to pressure. Why do you need to use pressure if the project is for the people's good,” Thackeray asked.

Thackeray also dared the present dispensation in the state saying that “revenge will be taken for the way in which his government was ousted.”

Read Also
Maharashtra: Amid protest against proposed oil refinery project, Uddhav to visit Barsu next week
article-image

Opposed label of being 'anti-development'

He also opposed being labeled “anti-development”. “Projects worth Rs2 lakh crore of investment were to come to Maharashtra when we were ruling it. Why would they come if we were anti-development,” he asked. Thackeray also criticised the current dispensation in power for not being able to protect those industries which have come to Maharashtra.

“I heard that the industries minister and the DyCM had signed an MoU with a Taiwanese company for Rs2,300 crore of investment. That was a shoe company and that too, I heard, has left Maharashtra for Tamil Nadu,” Thackeray said, adding that what else is expected when those who don't even deserve to shine shoes have started ruling the state.

Thackeray also criticised the Union government over its attempt to influence the judiciary. “Now they even want to appoint judges. If they are successful in that, who would we look at for justice,” he asked.

Read Also
Ratnagiri refinery: Sharad Pawar says, 'If any development project comes to Konkan & is helpful for...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC invites tenders to fill potholes before the monsoon hits

Mumbai: BMC invites tenders to fill potholes before the monsoon hits

Mumbai: BMC sends notice to Khar residents asking them to remove structures coming in way of...

Mumbai: BMC sends notice to Khar residents asking them to remove structures coming in way of...

Mumbai: Economic Offences Wing arrests Nirmal Lifestyle developers over allegedly duping homebuyers

Mumbai: Economic Offences Wing arrests Nirmal Lifestyle developers over allegedly duping homebuyers

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Locals don't want Barsu refinery

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Locals don't want Barsu refinery

Mumbai Weather: City's temperature at 28.6°C; AQI satisfactory at 88

Mumbai Weather: City's temperature at 28.6°C; AQI satisfactory at 88