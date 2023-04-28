Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Locals don't want Barsu refinery

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

While clarifying his party's stand on the proposed refinery at Barsu-Solgaon in Ratnagiri district, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his party opposed projects because “the local people didn't want the projects and wanted to oppose them”.

“Our policy was to put forth all the sides of the project before the people and let them decide the fate of the project, I feel that the same policy should continue,” Thackeray asked while explaining his stand and appealed to the government to let people know about the employment potential and do away with their doubts.

“I'm asked about our party's stand on Nanar and Barsu-Solgaon (refinery) and I tell them that people's stand is our stand. At a program in Rajapur local people came to me for support to their agitation against the Nanar project and I lent them the support,” Thackeray said while explaining his stand. He was speaking at the 55th Foundation Day ceremony of Shiv Sena's labor union the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi.

Thackeray justifies flip-flop on site of refinery project

While justifying his flip-flop the on Barsu-Solgaon site for the refinery project, Thackeray said, “We opposed the Nanar site for the project, That time we were told that the project would be pollution-free and would bring in jobs. Then came the proposal for Barsu. Hence, I wrote the letter. But, now I see that people there are being subjected to pressure. Why do you need to use pressure if the project is for the people's good,” Thackeray asked.

Thackeray also dared the present dispensation in the state saying that “revenge will be taken for the way in which his government was ousted.”

Opposed label of being 'anti-development'

He also opposed being labeled “anti-development”. “Projects worth Rs2 lakh crore of investment were to come to Maharashtra when we were ruling it. Why would they come if we were anti-development,” he asked. Thackeray also criticised the current dispensation in power for not being able to protect those industries which have come to Maharashtra.

“I heard that the industries minister and the DyCM had signed an MoU with a Taiwanese company for Rs2,300 crore of investment. That was a shoe company and that too, I heard, has left Maharashtra for Tamil Nadu,” Thackeray said, adding that what else is expected when those who don't even deserve to shine shoes have started ruling the state.

Thackeray also criticised the Union government over its attempt to influence the judiciary. “Now they even want to appoint judges. If they are successful in that, who would we look at for justice,” he asked.