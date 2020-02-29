For Valentine's Day ‘pledge’, college principal, profs suspended

Mumbai: Taking serious note of the pledge forswearing love and love marriage administered to the girl students of an Amravati college on the eve of Valentine's Day, the college management, Vidarbha Youth Welfare Society, has suspended the principal and two professors of the Mahila Kala Vanijya Vidyalaya.

Angered by this decision, the girls have now begun an agitation, seeking the revocation of these suspensions. A legislator too has demanded the revocation of this decision.

The girls, first- and second-year BA students at the college, were made to pledge they would not fall in love or have a love marriage, on February 13 at a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp. When reports of this incident appeared in the media, there was a barrage of criticism college from women leaders and activists.

The pledge was administered by Pradeep Dande, head of the department, political science. Dande is an Ambedkarite who has served as a rwo-time corporator in the Amaravati Municipal Corporation.

One-man panel probe

The education institute has constituted a single-member committee to probe the matter.

“Till the investigation report of this committee is submitted, we are suspending Principal Rajendra Haware, Pradeep Dande and the NSS programme officer V D Kapase,” said Yuvraj Singh Chaudhari, secretary of the society, in his order on February 27. “The professors have not taken any written permission for this. We will not tolerate any unconstitutional acts taking place,” said Nitin Dhande, president of the institute.

The professors had tendered a public apology for the matter on February 15.

MLA raises issue

Balwant Wankhade, legislator from the Daryapur assembly constituency, raised this issue in the Lower House on Friday.

He demanded that the suspension of these professors be revoked. Defending the professors, he said that the pledge had been voluntarily taken by the girls. “Even the girl students are protesting this suspension in the college,” he said.

“ The Speaker heard my demand and has directed the revocation of the suspension if it is wrong,” Wankhade later told the media.