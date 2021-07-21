Flooded Kandivli parking lot: Residents, auto drivers to meet BMC officials

Two days after 400 vehicles were submerged at a parking lot in Kandivli due to heavy rains lashed the city, the BMC will be holding a meeting with residents and auto drivers whose vehicles were damaged.

However, civic officials claim that around 110 four wheelers and 135 two wheelers were damaged in the incident.

“As per our initial tally, there were around 110 four-wheelers and 135 two-wheelers parked inside the parking lot. However, out of the total parked vehicles, many were abandoned cars and bikes that were lying there for months,” said a civic official. He also maintained that the exact number of autos that were parked inside were yet to be ascertained. The official added, the report will be submitted after the officer takes charge.

On July 18, the parking lot at a basement of Vasant Pride building in Thakur Complex, Kandivli (E), was flooded. According to civic officials, the water level had risen to 15 feet. According to local BJP corporator, Sunita Yadav, more than 300 autos were parked inside and were damaged. “The premise belongs to the BMC and it is its responsibility to compensate the drivers,” Yadav told FPJ.

She added that a delegation of local residents and rickshaw union was supposed to meet the BMC officials on Tuesday and ask for compensation, however the meeting was called off.

“We are planning to meet the officials by end of this week or sometime next week,” she said.

Meanwhile, civic officials said that they have prepared a report that would submit it to the local ward officer.

The parking lot falls under the jurisdiction of R-South ward, which is set to get a new ward officer, this week. A new deputy municipal commissioner is also going to take charge of Zone 7 this week under which this ward falls.

Vijay Shankar Mishra of the Bombay Auto Chalak union said 355 autos were parked inside the premise.