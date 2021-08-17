Flipkart adds four new fulfilment and sortation centres in Maharashtra

Advertisement

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Tuesday launched four new fulfilment and sortation centres to support local sellers from Maharashtra and cater to the growing demand for e-commerce. The new facilities located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur are collectively spread across an area of nearly 7 lakh sq ft helping create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai hailed Flipkart for its role in keeping people indoors in the fight against calamities while meeting their essential requirements. He said Maharashtra is among Flipkart’s key centres from a supply standpoint to ensure seamless movement of goods across the country. In Maharashtra, there are 12 supply chain facilities of Flipkart spread over 23 lakh sq ft area creating more than 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

‘’Maharashtra is one of the most attractive investment destinations in India and @Flipkart’s recent investments are a welcome move, helping bring increased job opportunities and support for the sellers, MSMEs and artisan ecosystem,’’ said Desai in a tweet.

Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said, ‘’We are continuously making deep investment in infrastructure and supply-chain in Maharashtra to support a robust ecosystem for local MSMEs, artisans, weavers and other under-served communities. We will continue to provide superior experience to our customers, keeping in mind their dynamic needs, while also creating opportunities for local sellers and generating thousands of diverse direct and indirect job opportunities in the State.’’

Apart from growing customer demand, this expansion comes on the back of a growing seller count from the state which rose by 30% in the last year. Flipkart has a very large & rapidly growing seller base in the state selling everything from home decor to mobiles to luggage and travel accessories to customers across the country.

