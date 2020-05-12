First on FPJ: Maharashtra Govt to permit online sale of liquor from May 14

However, outside the containment zones in permitted area or outside the demarcated areas, the home delivery can be possible. ‘’In Mumbai, the liquor shops operated for two days but they were closed after municipal commissioner issued order last week for its closure citing the spread of coronavirus infection due to gathering of people. Similarly, liquor sale is currently completely closed in Thane city, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad which means home delivery will not be possible there as the respective district collectors and municipal commissioners have declined the sale of liquor,’’ sources said.

Meanwhile, the government has launched e-token system in Pune on an experimental basis whereby the liquor shopkeepers are given certain time slot ranging from 10 minutes to 30 minutes to pick up the ‘’commodity.’’ However, the government proposes to extend it in rest of the state in permitted areas excluding containment zones where the coronavirus infection is high. It will also be introduced in ‘’permitted areas’’ outside the containment zones. ‘’This is again to avoid crowd at the liquor shops. In Pune, it has been launched and resulted in smooth sale of liquor without congregation of people,’’ sources said.

Since the liquor shops are allowed to operate from last week in 21 districts the daily sale is ranging between 15 to 18 lakh litre worth Rs 45 to 50 crore.