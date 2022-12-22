e-Paper Get App
Fire near building in Thane; 4 two-wheelers gutted

No person was injured in the blaze, which erupted at 3.15 am near the Laxmi Nivas building in Koliwada locality of Rabodi area.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
Fire near building in Thane; 4 two-wheelers gutted | Representative Image
Thane: Four two-wheelers were gutted in a fire which broke out near a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, an official said.

No person was injured in the blaze, which erupted at 3.15 am near the Laxmi Nivas building in Koliwada locality of Rabodi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

After being alerted, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and doused the fire, he said.

Four two-wheelers were damaged in the blaze, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

