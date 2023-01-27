Fire in Mira Road: MBMC to serve notice, conduct fire audits of commercial buildings

In the wake of the massive fire incident which gutted an entire floor of a 7-storey commercial building in Mira Road on Wednesday night, the fire and emergency services wing of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has rolled up its sleeves to serve notices and check violation of rules included lack of proper fire fighting system and even the presence of defective and non-functional systems.

A massive fire had broken out on the sixth floor of the Space-912 building which houses commercial establishments and showrooms of reputed clothing brands and other products in Kashimira.

“Apart from issuing a show cause to the management of the concerned building under the provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, directions have been issued to conduct fire audits of all such commercial buildings in the first stage to check compliance of safety measures,” said deputy civic chief -Maruti Gaikwad.

“We have taken cognizance of the fire incident and will check if there was any negligence,” said senior police inspector Sandip Kadam of the Kashimira police station. “It is binding for the owner or occupier to furnish a certificate (form B) issued by a licensed agency every year regarding the maintenance of existing fire prevention and life safety measures are in an efficient condition, failing which they are liable to face action,” said chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.

Although no casualties were reported. property worth around Rs.45 lakh was gutted in flames and three people identified as Suresh Mallik (29), Neet Vikas (31) and Mohan Janak (40) who were trapped on the terrace of the building were rescued by the fire brigade personnel. It took more than 60 fire brigade personnel to bring the fire under control followed by the cooling process to eliminate chances of re-ignition.