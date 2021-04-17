FIR cannot be quashed merely because it does not detail reasons: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: An FIR cannot be quashed just because it does not mention reasons why the victim committed suicide, held the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court recently. The high court said an FIR cannot be an encyclopaedia as it is usually filed by the complainant in a disturbed state of mind.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Bhalchandra Debadwar, accordingly refused to grant any relief to a woman, whose husband committed suicide within four months of their marriage.

The woman, who sought to quash the FIR lodged against her for abetting suicide of her second husband, argued that the FIR didn't mention any specific act on her part that could be construed as incriminating against her.