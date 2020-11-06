Final Year Exams 2020: SPPU begins declaring results on results.unipune.ac.in

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started declaring results of the final year examinations, which were held from October 12.

As per the report by HT, the result of the Bachelor of Science, Biotechnology, was declared by SPPU.

All the results will be declared online. The results are likely to be declared by the second week of November.

Once declared, students can check their result on results.unipune.ac.in.

Steps to check the result:

Visit results.unipune.ac.in

Click on the link given in front of your course name

Enter your roll number and mother's name

Click on 'Show Result'

Your result will be displayed on the screen

The university conducted online exams for the final year students in October via online and offline mode. After thousands of complaints of technical glitches by final year students, it decided to hold re-examination for the students who faced technical issues.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the university received 26,000 emails from students, complaining about errors and technical glitches in the online examination system.

The re-examination was slated to be held online on November 5, 6 and 7.