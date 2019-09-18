Fill 267 vacant posts in state schools before code of conduct comes into force Teachers

Mumbai: Over 150 teachers from different districts of Maharashtra stormed into the civic education department on Wednesday, demanding job appointments. The appointment list for around 267 vacant teaching posts was supposed to be declared on September 16 but teachers are yet to be assigned any postings.

These teachers are worried they will not get their appointment in time as the code of conduct for state elections may come into effect from this week. Gokul Gokhagre, a teacher from Latur, said, “If the appointment list is not declared soon, we will have to wait for over a month or more because of the code of conduct being in effect. We will not have jobs, so how are we supposed to manage daily expenses and support our families?” These teachers from various districts like Vidarbha, Marathwada, Sangli, Yavatmal, Satara, Latur, Raigad and other parts of the state, have completed their Diploma in Education (DEd) course. Also, they have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which is the minimum qualification required to be eligible for appointment as a teacher from Classes 1 to 8. It is also a mandatory test for teaching in government schools of India.

Teachers claim they have not been appointed though the list was supposed to be declared on Monday. Mahendra Wankhede, a teacher from Yavatmal, said, “We have cleared all tests and possess the required qualifications. We have come from far-off districts because we have not yet received our appointments. We fear we will not get jobs because of the model code of conduct, electoral and political procedures.” Authorities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department claimed they would expedite the process and declare the list on priority. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, “Teachers need not worry, we are working on declaring the appointment list on priority basis. The list will be reviewed and passed by the commissioner and state authorities.”