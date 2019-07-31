Fight against drug menace on lines of terrorism and Naxalism: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Fight against the menace of drug trafficking should be taken on the same scale as combating terrorism and Naxalism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

In the last five years, he said, the state government has invested heavily in modernisation of the police force.

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the half yearly conference of senior police officials here.

“In the last five years, we have decentralised powers and introduced many technological interventions,” he said, adding huge investment has been made in modernisation.

“On the other hand, many welfare initiatives have been taken for forces and their results are visible. We have also achieved an increase in conviction rate,” said Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio.

“The Maharashtra police force is one of the greatest forces in our nation. We need to maintain its identity as the leading police force,” the Chief Minister said.

“We need stronger, more aggressive actions against drug trafficking...the same way we fight terrorism and Naxalism,” he said.

Ministers of State for Home Ranjeet Patil and Deepak Kesarkar, the Chief Secretary and the DGP, among other senior officials, were present at the event.