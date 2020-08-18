Festival amid pandemic: Mumbai artist creates sanitiser-dispensing Ganesh idol

It promises to be a rather subdued Ganesh Utsav amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While many of the mandals have decided to put the festivities on hold this year, others are forging ahead with a whole host of restrictions and precautionary measures in place.

Ahead of the festival, photos have surfaced of idols made in unique ways. As news agency ANI shared, while some have seeds enclosed within, others attempt to fight the deadly virus.